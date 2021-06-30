Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

TSE ROOT traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.14. 27,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. Roots has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$4.39. The firm has a market cap of C$174.70 million and a PE ratio of 11.33.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

