Rotor Acquisition (NYSE:ROT) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.97. 68,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 225,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,947,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rotor Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

