Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $63.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $1,121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 18.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.