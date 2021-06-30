RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.28. RPC shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 3,450 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,118,970.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock worth $14,060,490. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after buying an additional 422,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 72,290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285,044 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.