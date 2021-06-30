RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 111.80 ($1.46). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 107.80 ($1.41), with a volume of 511,695 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get RPS Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.