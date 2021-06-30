Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.00.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$33.49 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$15.84 and a 52 week high of C$34.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 1.9099998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 in the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

