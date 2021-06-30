Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.00.
Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$33.49 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$15.84 and a 52 week high of C$34.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.
In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 in the last ninety days.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
