Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 8,566 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Village Super Market worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Village Super Market by 47.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Village Super Market by 26.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $27.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

