Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of WideOpenWest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million. Research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

