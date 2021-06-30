Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the first quarter worth $1,953,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,427,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALSK stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

