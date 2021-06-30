Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,499 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after acquiring an additional 120,075 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 109,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 79,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESPR opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $595.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.84) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

