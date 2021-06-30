RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 84.1% in June

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RWEOY stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. 19,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.9081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RWEOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. AlphaValue upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

