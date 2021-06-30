RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 84.1% in June

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RWEOY stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. 19,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on RWEOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. AlphaValue upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.