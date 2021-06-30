Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 214.8% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS RYKKY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.97. 70,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,528. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

