S Aimee Lapic Sells 3,176 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $404,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $127.82. The company had a trading volume of 250,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,480. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

