S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €29.00 by Warburg Research

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.10% from the company’s current price.

SANT has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.20 ($35.53).

Shares of SANT stock opened at €19.45 ($22.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 22.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.00. S&T has a 1 year low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 1 year high of €25.72 ($30.26).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

