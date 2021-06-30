Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Down 52.6% in June

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 732,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe-T Group during the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe-T Group during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFET opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Safe-T Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

