SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $23.98 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00044584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00129952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00169377 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,657.00 or 1.00024888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon's official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

