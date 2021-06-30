SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.98 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $23.98 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00044584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00129952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00169377 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,657.00 or 1.00024888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.