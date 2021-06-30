Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Truist Securities

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.07.

Saia stock opened at $210.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.50. Saia has a one year low of $106.82 and a one year high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 999.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after buying an additional 487,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Saia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after buying an additional 123,003 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

