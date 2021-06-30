SakeToken (SAKE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,033.00

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. SakeToken has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $10,033.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 133,078,584 coins and its circulating supply is 98,656,644 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

