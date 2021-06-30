Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Down to $8.08

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $7.90. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 32,329 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $205,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

