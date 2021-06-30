Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Shares Down 6%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL)’s share price fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.36. 110,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 295,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.96.

SSL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at C$376,338.96.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

