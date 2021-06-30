Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,191,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

SASR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. 620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,569. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

