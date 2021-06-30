Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Gap Up to $12.02

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $13.10. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 8,773 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 848,429 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 71,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

