Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 730%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $8.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SC. Compass Point raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,205. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,972,000 after buying an additional 178,336 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $42,257,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth about $21,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $18,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

