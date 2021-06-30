Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on July 30th

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BFS opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.08. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on BFS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

