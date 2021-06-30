Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHA has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.79 ($9.17).

FRA SHA opened at €7.89 ($9.28) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €7.72. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

