Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €139.58 ($164.22).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

SU opened at €135.06 ($158.89) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €132.14.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

