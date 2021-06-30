Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €137.06 ($161.25). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €135.78 ($159.74), with a volume of 700,027 shares trading hands.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €139.58 ($164.22).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €132.14.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

