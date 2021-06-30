SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $20.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

SCPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCPL traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,024. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

