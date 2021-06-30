SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Gap Down to $17.32

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $16.78. SciPlay shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 5,207 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.29. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

