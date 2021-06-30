SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Short Interest Update

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SCVX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of SCVX in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in SCVX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,289,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SCVX in the fourth quarter valued at $4,137,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in SCVX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,267,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCVX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90. SCVX has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

