Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,236,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,386 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009,956 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 27,654,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970,522 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

