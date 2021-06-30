Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,782 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 996,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,901,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of URI stock opened at $315.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.
United Rentals Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.