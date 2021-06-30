Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,782 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 996,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,901,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $315.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

