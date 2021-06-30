Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,602 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,050,000 after purchasing an additional 858,129 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

CLI stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 150,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,214.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 470,000 shares of company stock worth $7,716,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.