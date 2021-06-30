Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

NYSE:SRE traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $132.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,262. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.35. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

