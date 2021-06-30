Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 497.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,487 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $23,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ST opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

