Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) had its target price decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNSE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Peyer acquired 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $105,408.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

