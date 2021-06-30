Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 20 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,222.87.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,589 shares of company stock valued at $45,401,659. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,034.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,087.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $534.32 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

