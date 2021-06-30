Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 153.4% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $245.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.56. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.82.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $305,262.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,530,261.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $545,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 726,769 shares of company stock worth $175,299,348. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.