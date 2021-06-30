Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $564.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $542.48. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.00 and a 12 month high of $568.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

