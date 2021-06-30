Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 624,956 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 69,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

NYSE:MMP opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

