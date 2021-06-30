Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 106 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $96.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.56. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48.

