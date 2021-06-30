Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STRNY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.1683 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

