SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 54.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,868 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,011 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,703 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $25,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

