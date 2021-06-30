SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 332.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,351 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 90,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 288,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

