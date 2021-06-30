SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,751 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Kura Oncology worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

