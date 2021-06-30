SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 55,225 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,370 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 126,095 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $18,435,000.

SQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

