Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 584.50 ($7.64). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 573 ($7.49), with a volume of 464,208 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 524.67 ($6.85).

The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 616.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 13.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

