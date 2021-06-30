Sharder (SS) Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Sharder has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $107,044.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00019538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.81 or 0.00713141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.46 or 0.07604289 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder (SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

