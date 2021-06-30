Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) Shares Up 6.4%

Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $39.25. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82.

Shimadzu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHMZF)

Shimadzu Corporation manufactures and sells analytical and measuring instruments, medical systems, industrial machinery, and aircraft equipment worldwide. Its analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, data management and software, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, materials testing and inspection, non-destructive testing, and balance products.

